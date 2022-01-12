Wizards’ Harrell, KCP separated after fight at halftime

The Washington Wizards picked up a narrow win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and tensions were apparently extremely high at Capital One Arena.

At halftime of their 122-118 win, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got into a physical altercation and had to be separated by teammates, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harrell was reportedly mad at Caldwell-Pope because he didn’t pass him the ball on the final play before the half ended. The two then started “jawing” on their walk to the locker room before they “took swings” at each other.

Neither player connected their punches, but they did have to be separated by teammates.

The fight was then reportedly over when they got to the locker room, though there was an “increased security presence” there to make sure that the fight didn’t start back up.

The second half seemed to play out normally for the Wizards without any issues. Caldwell-Pope banked in a 3-pointer in the final minute that pushed Washington to its second-straight win.

The two, though, still clearly have something to work out.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points, and Harrell finished with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The two were both acquired by the Wizards, along with Kyle Kuzma, in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason.