Witnesses offer emotional testimony at cops’ trial

Emotions ran high Tuesday in the second day of the trial of three former Minneapolis cops charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights as Derek Chauvin fatally kneeled on his neck.

Witnesses, each of whom also testified at Chauvin’s trial last year, provided vivid details about the last moments of Floyd’s life.

“I knew something bad was going to happen to Mr. Floyd,” witness Charles McMillian testified through tears.

Probed by prosecutor Allen Slaughter, who asked, “What do you mean by that?”, a weeping McMillian replied, “That he was gonna die.”

Ex-cops Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Kueng watched as Chauvin murdered Floyd in a “slow-motion killing,” the prosecution argued in their opening statement Monday.

Floyd died after Chauvin pressed him to the ground with his knee while Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. Keung, who is black, kneeled on his back, while Lang, who is white, held down his legs. Thao, who is Hmong-American, kept bystanders from intervening.

The trio is charged in the federal civil rights suit with failing to provide Floyd medical care during the May 25, 2020 arrest. If convicted, they could spend life in prison.

Prosecutors suggested George Floyd was murdered in a “slow-motion killing.” Facebook

Prosecutors showed the jury videos of the fatal encounter recorded through security camera, a body camera, and a bystander. One juror was seen dabbing her eyes while watching Floyd beg for air under Chauvin’s knee. McMillian could be heard pleading with the cops to stop hurting Floyd.

Video played in the courtroom also showed Thao pushing an onlooker as witnesses yelled at him to check Floyd’s pulse.

His attorney, Robert Paule, said Tuesday that the onlooker his client pushed wasn’t listening to the ex-cop’s orders.

Christopher Martin, who worked at Cup Foods store, testified as a witness during George Floyd’s civil rights trial. Cedric Hohnstadt Illustration via REUTERS

FBI video and audio evidence examiner Kimberly Meline testified as a witness during the trial. Cedric Hohnstadt Illustration via REUTERS

Christopher Martin, the employee at Cup Foods who George Floyd gave a $20 counterfeit bill the day he died, also took the stand. In the crowd, Floyd’s long-time girlfriend, Courteney Ross, was seen quietly weeping.

The judge has told the jury the trial, in which the three former cops are all being represented by different lawyers, could take up to a month.

With Post Wires.