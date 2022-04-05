Witnesses film group of men attacking Oakland Asian victim during daylight robbery

Eyewitness videos show a group of men robbing an Asian male victim in Oakland, California, last Thursday.

One witness said the crime occurred around 27th Street and Valdez Street at about 4 p.m., according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

Three men reportedly jumped out of a car to carry out the attack. In one video, the victim is seen lying on the ground while struggling with two hooded individuals, who appear to be attempting to take an object in his possession. The victim can be heard yelling “please,” as cars in the vicinity repeatedly honk.

A second video shows the victim running after the suspects’ getaway vehicle after the group managed to steal his Louis Vuitton bag, according to Lim.

The incident resulted in blood left on the ground at the scene, Lim said. People who work in the business-concentrated area also reported that such incidents occur on a “daily” basis.

The Oakland Police Department reportedly arrived shortly after the incident, and the matter is now under investigation.

Asian Americans have become increasingly targeted in Oakland since the onset of COVID-19. In February, an elderly Asian couple also fell victim to a violent robbery outside a business in Little Saigon, with their assailants also fleeing via a getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information possibly relating to the case is urged to call the Oakland police department’s robbery division at 510-238-3326.

