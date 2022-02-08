With Tom Brady retired, Rob Gronkowski names QB he’d want to play with

With Tom Brady retired, Gronk names QB he’d want to play with originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If Rob Gronkowski plans on returning for another NFL season, he’ll have to do so without his longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady recently retired after 22 NFL seasons, 11 of which were spent with Gronk as his teammate. The former New England Patriots tight end has spent his entire career with Brady as his QB, and he’s been open about only wanting the seven-time Super Bowl champion throwing him the ball.

Apparently, there’s one quarterback who could change his mind. Asked during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs, who he’d want his QB to be now that Brady isn’t an option, Gronkowski didn’t hesitate.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Mason. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Burrow, a second-year pro out of LSU, led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 10-7 regular-season record and a Super Bowl berth. The 25-year-old threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games.

Gronkowski is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March and should have no shortage of suitors if he chooses to return in 2022. With current Bengals tight end C.J Uzomah also hitting free agency, Cincinnati suddenly looks like an intriguing destination for Gronkowski’s next chapter.

Burrow and the Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday night on NBC.