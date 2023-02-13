With Super Bowl scoop and score TD, KC Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton lived his dream

For Nick Bolton, dreams come true.

The Chiefs’ second-year linebacker said that during a peaceful night’s sleep at the Super Bowl, he envisioned himself crossing the goal line.

“I actually had a dream about scoop-and-scoring and winning the Super Bowl two nights ago,” Bolton said. “For it to happen, it’s surreal.”

Not to mention a huge play in the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

It happened in the second quarter after the Eagles had taken a 14-7 lead at State Farm Stadium. The Eagles faced a third-and-5 from their 49, and on a night they were excellent on third- and fourth-down conversations at 13 for 20, this one became a disaster.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts called his own number on a draw. Bolton quickly plugged the hole and as Hurts looked to shift direction, he dropped the ball behind him. Bolton fielded it on a friendly hop and motored 36 yards to the end zone, escorted by Chiefs teammates Bryan Cook, Mike Danna and George Karlaftis.

“I was really praying for a good bounce and I got one,” Bolton said. “It popped up right in my hands and I was able to grab it and go. It was a pretty bounce.”

The score made it 14-14, and a tide that was flowing in the Eagles’ favor was stemmed for a while. Philadelphia scored the final 10 points of the half and led 24-14 at the break.

But the Chiefs came out determined in the second half, getting a touchdown on the opening possession. The KC defense held the Eagles to a field goal, and another Chiefs touchdown allowed them to take their first lead. The momentum had shifted.

Philadelphia eventually tied the game 35-35, but once the Chiefs took the lead, the Eagles didn’t have the ball with a chance to regain the advantage.

Bolton’s touchdown was the second of his NFL career. In the regular-season finale of his rookie season in 2021, he returned a fumble 86 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown — the go-ahead score in a 28-24 victory at Denver.

Sunday night’s scoop and score was also the Chiefs’ first defensive touchdown in the postseason history of the franchise.

Bolton broke into a smile when about being the first Missouri player to score a Super Bowl touchdown. He was a second-round choice in 2021.

“That’s special,” Bolton said.

So was the victory. Bolton set the Chiefs’ record for tackles in a season, and he led the team with nine tackles against the Eagles. Bolton enjoyed that moment. But it didn’t come close to Sunday’s individual and team accomplishments.

“I can’t describe it,” Bolton said. “There’s not a single kind of emotion that can explain it. I’m just proud of our team, they found a way to stick to it as the game got tough. We found a way to get stops. We knew the offense was going. We’re too talented of an offense.

“We found a way to get some stops and get the ball back.”

And put the ball in the end zone for one of the game’s biggest moments.