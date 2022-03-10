With lockout over, here are MLB World Series odds

It’s likely you didn’t make any Major League Baseball future bets yet. For the past few months, nobody knew when or if the season would start.

The lockout ended on Thursday afternoon. MLB will have a 162-game season that begins with Opening Day on April 7. And you can feel better placing some wagers on the season.

There’s plenty of free-agent activity to be worked out in the next few days, and that will change the World Series odds at BetMGM. Though, if you have an inkling the team you like will sign Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story or another star, maybe now is the time to bet them to win a championship.

The Atlanta Braves celebrate their 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Here are the World Series odds at BetMGM as of Thursday afternoon:

Los Angeles Dodgers +600

Houston Astros +900

Chicago White Sox +1100

New York Mets +1100

New York Yankees +1100

Toronto Blue Jays +1300

Atlanta Braves +1400

Tampa Bay Rays +1400

Milwaukee Brewers +1600

San Diego Padres +1600

Boston Red Sox +1800

St. Louis Cardinals +1800

San Francisco Giants +2000

Los Angeles Angels +2500

Seattle Mariners +2500

Detroit Tigers +3500

Philadelphia Phillies +4000

Cincinnati Reds +6600

Miami Marlins +6600

Minnesota Twins +6600

Oakland Athletics +6600

Cleveland Guardians +8000

Texas Rangers +8000

Chicago Cubs +10000

Kansas City Royals +10000

Washington Nationals +10000

Colorado Rockies +12500

Arizona Diamondbacks +25000

Pittsburgh Pirates +25000

Baltimore Orioles +50000