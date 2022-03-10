With lockout over, here are MLB World Series odds

It’s likely you didn’t make any Major League Baseball future bets yet. For the past few months, nobody knew when or if the season would start.
The lockout ended on Thursday afternoon. MLB will have a 162-game season that begins with Opening Day on April 7. And you can feel better placing some wagers on the season.
There’s plenty of free-agent activity to be worked out in the next few days, and that will change the World Series odds at BetMGM. Though, if you have an inkling the team you like will sign Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story or another star, maybe now is the time to bet them to win a championship.
Here are the World Series odds at BetMGM as of Thursday afternoon:
Los Angeles Dodgers +600
Houston Astros +900
Chicago White Sox +1100
New York Mets +1100
New York Yankees +1100
Toronto Blue Jays +1300
Atlanta Braves +1400
Tampa Bay Rays +1400
Milwaukee Brewers +1600
San Diego Padres +1600
Boston Red Sox +1800
St. Louis Cardinals +1800
San Francisco Giants +2000
Los Angeles Angels +2500
Seattle Mariners +2500
Detroit Tigers +3500
Philadelphia Phillies +4000
Cincinnati Reds +6600
Miami Marlins +6600
Minnesota Twins +6600
Oakland Athletics +6600
Cleveland Guardians +8000
Texas Rangers +8000
Chicago Cubs +10000
Kansas City Royals +10000
Washington Nationals +10000
Colorado Rockies +12500
Arizona Diamondbacks +25000
Pittsburgh Pirates +25000
Baltimore Orioles +50000