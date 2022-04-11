The Milwaukee Bucks had the luxury of resting every key player — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen sat out, while Jrue Holiday played one minute — and the result was a loss to a Cavaliers team that had something to play for.

The Boston Celtics had something to play for, too — win and they could get the No. 2 seed (thanks to the Bucks’ loss) and, more importantly, avoid a potentially challenging first-round matchup with Toronto.

Boston got what it wanted with a 139-110 win over the Grizzlies.

All this means here is how the East playoffs shake out:

1. Heat vs. 8th

2. Celtics vs. 7th

3. Bucks vs. 6. Bulls

4. 76ers vs. 5. Raptors

The No. 7 seed will be the winner of the Cavaliers at Nets play-in game on Tuesday; that team will face the Celtics. The loser of that game will face the winner of the Hornets at Hawks play-in game, with the victor in that third game being the No. 8 seed and facing the Heat.

A couple of notes on this:

• By getting the No. 2 seed, the Celtics set up a likely first-round showdown with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. That’s a tough first-round series, especially with Robert Williams III out following knee surgery. Boston’s path to the Finals could be Boston, then Milwaukee, then Miami. That’s a tough road.

• Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers confirmed that starter and key defender Matisse Thybulle will not be eligible for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round series against Toronto because he is not vaccinated and cannot travel to play in Canada.

Here’s more on the Celtics

Nets secure No. 7 seed with win, East play-in matchups set What games to watch: Your NBA final day playoff, play-in scenarios Al Horford declares he’s vaccinated, can play if Boston faces Toronto

With Celtics win and Bucks loss, Boston finishes season as No. 2 seed originally appeared on NBCSports.com