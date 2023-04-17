With Brett Baty’s promotion to Mets, Eduardo Escobar ‘happy’ to help in any way

Eduardo Escobar / Jeff Hanisch – USA TODAY Sports

The Mets made the move many have been calling for since the end of spring training.

One of the top hitting prospects in baseball is finally headed back to the big leagues, as Brett Baty will join the team for the upcoming series against the Dodgers, as first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino.

With Eduardo Escobar at the World Baseball Classic, Baty had a huge opportunity to show the team what he can do this spring training. The youngster took advantage of that chance, hitting .325 and posting a .885 OPS.

Despite that, Baty was sent down to Triple-A to start the season.

While he impressed some within the organization, general manager Billy Eppler said the youngster had some “development markers” left to be reached before being added to the big league roster.

Since then, Baty has been tearing the cover off the ball for Syracuse and Escobar has been struggling mightily for the Mets.

New York’s offensive production from the hot corner has been among the worst in baseball, while Baty’s posted five homers to go along with a 1.386 OPS. The 23-year-old simply forced the Mets’ hand with his impressive play.

With Baty now joining the big league team, it’s not yet known what Escobar’s exact role will be moving forward. He’ll certainly still get AB’s, but you’d have to figure the Mets will want their top prospect to play pretty much everyday.

Despite the uncertainty, the veteran Escobar told Newsday’s Tim Healey on Sunday afternoon that he’s ready and willing to help the team wherever needed.

“This isn’t the first time it’s happened in my career, where the team has asked me to do multiple things during a season. I’m happy to do that,” he said through a translator. “If Buck brings me into the office and tells me, I want you to play this position or I want you to hit here in the lineup, I don’t have a problem.”

Along with third base, Escobar has made appearances at second, shortstop, first base, and left field in his big league career. He can also serve as a DH complement to the left-handed hitting Daniel Vogelbach.

Escobar, a leader in this clubhouse on and off the field, offered a ton of support of Baty and fellow top prospect Mark Vientos this spring. Even with the youngster likely taking his starting job, that’s not changing.

“He deserves everything he’s getting right now, now that he’s getting called up. He’s put in the work. He deserves to come up here and play and do what he does, because he’s that good of a player. He’s the future of this team.

“Hopefully he can come up here and help the team, because we need him,” Escobar added.