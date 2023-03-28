Wisconsin’s season comes to frustrating finish as its offense evaporates in second half of NIT semifinal against North Texas

LAS VEGAS – Wisconsin’s season of frustration and missed opportunities ended in fitting fashion in the NIT semifinals.

The Badgers missed their final 10 shots, went scoreless over the final 9 minutes 5 seconds, scored just 13 points in the second half and saw North Texas overcome a 12-point halftime deficit en route to a 56-54 victory Tuesday night at Orleans Arena.

UW’s final possession, after a timeout with 5.8 seconds left, ended with a turnover by Tyler Wahl on a pass to Steven Crowl. Wahl had missed two free throws with 49.1 seconds left and UW down, 56-54.

The defeat brought to a close a disappointing season for the Badgers, who finished at 20-15.

Head coach Greg Gard and his staff expect most of the key players back next season. They are also hopeful senior Tyler Wahl will take advantage of his COVID exception and return for a fifth season, as Brad Davison did last season.

The staff has already contacted several players who have entered the transfer portal.

Chucky Hepburn led UW with 15 points, all in the first half. Connor Essegian and Wahl finished with 12 apiece. Steven Crowl added 10.

Essegian hit a three-pointer with 9:06 left to give UW a 54-46 lead but the Mean Green dominated down the stretch.

Moulaye Sissoko (seven points) hit the winning basket over Wahl with 2:09 left.

Senior guards Tylor Perry (17.3 ppg, 41.9% three-point shooting) and Kai Huntsberry (12.0 ppg, 31.3 three-point shooting) scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, for North Texas.

Junior guard Rubin Jones tied the game with a basket in the lane and finished with 12 points.

The Mean Green entered the game No. 1 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 55.7 points per game. They held nine opponents below the 50-point mark and had limited teams to just 30.1% three-point shooting.

The Badgers, shooting just 24.0% from three-point range in the previous five games, came out white hot.

With Hepburn hitting his first 5 three-pointers, the Badgers were 6 of 11 from three-point range and 11 of 18 overall in building a 32-21 lead with 8:15 left in the half.

UW finished the first half 7 of 17 from three-point range (41.7) and held a 41-29 lead. They hit just 1 of 8 three-pointers and 6 of 25 shots overall in the second half, however, and wilted.

Hepburn opened the scoring with a three-pointer just 24 seconds into the game and kept firing. He gave UW a 10-3 lead with his second three-pointer, a 24-16 lead with his third, a 29-21 lead with his fourth and a 32-21 lead with is fifth three-pointer of the half.

Perry and Huntsberry kept North Texas relatively close – 41-29 – by scoring 14 and eight points, respectively.

North Texas played with more tenacity on defense to open the second half and UW started turning the ball over.

The Badgers had four turnovers in the first 4:51 of the half, one more than they had in the entire first half.

North Texas opened the half by hitting its first 3 three-pointers to cut UW’s lead to 47-42. Crowl answered with a basket in the lane to settle the Badgers and push the lead to 49-42 with 14:24 left. Essegian scored on a drive to push the lead to 51-42 but Sissoko scored inside and Jones followed with a basket inside, after a UW turnover, and the lead was down to 51-46 with 11:09 left.

The lead was still five when Essegian got a pass from Carter Gilmore and buried a three-pointer with 9:06 left.

That ended a streak of five scoreless possessions for UW and pushed the lead to 54-46. UW missed its next four shots, however, and Crowl lost the ball near the basket. That allowed North Texas to pull within 54-50 and the Badgers called a timeout with 5:35 left.

A turnover by Max Klesmit on the inbound led to a foul on Hepburn and two shots for Huntsberry. He hit both free throws to cut UW’s lead to 54-52 with 5:31 left.

The Badgers missed their next three shots and then Hebpurn lost the ball out of bounds on a drive with 3:04 left.

Jones scored over Essegian with 2:46 to forged a 54-54 tie; Essegian air-balled a three-pointer; and Sissoko scored inside over Wahl for a 56-54 North Texas lead with 2:09 left.

The Badgers, who had missed their last eight shots, called a timeout with 2:02 left.

North Texas missed twice and Wahl was fouled with 49.1 seconds left. Wahl missed both free throws and the deficit remained two points.

Essegian came up with a steal, Wahl saw his shot inside swatted away and UW called a timeout with 5.8 seconds left after Klesmit tracked down the loose ball.

Wahl got the ball inside but tried to feed Crowl on the other side of the lane. Crowl couldn’t handle the pass and time expired.

UW’s season ended one victory shy of the NIT title game because its offense failed again.

