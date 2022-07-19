Wisconsin’s four-star OT target Joe Crocker commits to SEC school

Earlier this month, 2023, four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker, who holds an offer from Wisconsin, trimmed his list of schools down to three.

On Monday evening, Crocker announced that he was officially committing to Mississippi State.

According to the Rivals recruiting database, Crocker is the No. 40 OT in the country and the No. 8 player in the state of Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Franklin Road Academy standout also held offers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and several other Power 5 schools.

The four-star OT was Wisconsin’s top remaining target at the position and will now head back to the drawing board.

Crocker, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Mississippi State via his Twitter account:

