Wisconsin vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Wisconsin vs Iowa State prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Iowa State Game Preview, How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 20

Game Time: 6:10 pm

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: TNT

Records: Wisconsin (3 seed, 25-7)

Iowa State (11 seed, 21-12)

Region: Midwest

Why Iowa State Will Win

This isn’t the Wisconsin you’ve come to know and doze off to over the last several years.

It doesn’t really play defense, it’s mediocre on the boards, and it doesn’t do enough to make things easy on itself with the extra pass, and it’s normally totally miserable from three.

Iowa State might have its issues – it lost three straight before taking down LSU in an ugly first round 59-54 win – but the guard combination of Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter should give the Badgers fits.

Those two combined for 42 points in the win over LSU, they’re great at generating the assists, and they’re great at generating steals and getting on the move for points.

However …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Poor Wisconsin.

Along with all of those other problems mentioned before, it’s the worst shooting team in the Big Ten and have a way of going dead silent for long periods of time, but …

It doesn’t turn the ball over. Ever.

Iowa State forced 19 LSU turnovers on Friday, but now it gets a Wisconsin team that’s No. 1 in the nation in fewest giveaways – it turned the ball over just five times in the win over Colgate.

It’s one of those teams that stays around and always looks like things are going wrong, and then comes the 7-0 run and the game just sort of ends.

So how is this team with so many issues getting the job done?

Wisconsin vs Iowa State: What’s Going To Happen

Johnny Davis.

Wisconsin has a superstar playmaker who stepped up when the team needed him to against Colgate – he has done that all season long.

Combine Davis with the home court advantage – seriously, Wisconsin got the 1 seed treatment getting to play in Milwaukee – along with a massive size differential, and the Badgers will slip on by.

They’ll get a nice day out of Davis, but it’ll be the size and a rarity for this team – a ton of rebounds – to survive and advance.

Wisconsin vs Iowa State Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines

Prediction: Wisconsin 66, Iowa State 59

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wisconsin vs Iowa State Must See Rating: 4

