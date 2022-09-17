Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record in loss to Florida

MADISON – It was a record-setting night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, but there was no storybook ending.

Playing in the Kohl Center for the first time in 24 years, the Badgers set a NCAA regular-season attendance record with 16,833 fans. Florida, however, left the building with a 3-2 victory in that was fueled by a strong start and a fifth-set comeback.

The Gators, who are ranked 16th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 9-2 with the 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13, 15-13 victory. Fourth-rank UW dipped to 5-2 and saw its four-match winning streak snapped.

“What a special environment this was,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said “At some point down the road this will be a night that our players will never forget. To be able to play and people stand the entire time, lifting us up when we need it, that is what we’ve come to expect from Badger fans. It was just a really special environment.”

The Wisconsin volleyball team celebrates after winning the third set of its match with Florida on Friday Sept. 15, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WIs.

The pro-Badger crowd didn’t get the win, but it did get its money’s worth. In addition to going the distance, the match lasted 2 hours 41 minutes and UW rallied from the brink of getting swept to owning an 8-5 lead in the final set.

They also made their presence felt.

“A lot of us on the bench were saying we could literally feel the belief from the student section, especially, and the fans and the crowd,” UW senior middle hitter Danielle Hart said. “We really appreciated that. It was really special.”

Hart finished with 10 kills, a .263 hitting percentage and eight blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin also posted 10 kills. Julia Orzol, a sophomore outside hitter, added eight kills and junior middle hitter Devyn Robinson posted seven kills and six blocks.\. Junior middle blocker Caroline Crawford posted a career-high 10 blocks with five kills.

Thrilling volleyball didn’t mean a clean match by the Badgers, though. Their 33 errors were nine more than they committed in a five-set loss to Baylor on Aug. 27. The team’s eight service errors over the five sets were below its average, but two bad serves in the final set opened the door for a Florida comeback.

The Gators were far from mistake-free, too. They finished with 38 errors and like UW hit .115 for the match.

That said UW was fortunate to get back onto the match. After taking a 15-14 lead in the first set, Florida didn’t trail until the early stages of the third set. The second was the Badgers’ worst of the night, hitting .030.

But in the third set UW finally got a spark. It trailed, 19-13, before mounting its comeback. Junior outside hitter Jade Demps served four straight points to help the team turn a 22-20 deficit into a 24-22 lead. Still, the Badgers had to fight off two match points before back-to-back strong serves by senior Izzy Ashburn allowed team to close out the set.

Wisconsin led by as many as 10 points during the fourth set and never trailed. The team also started the fifth set well and led, 8-5, when the team’s changed sides of the court. The rest of the match the Badgers were credited with five hitting errors and two service errors.

Instead of taking home a win on record-setting night, the Badgers had their 10-match home winning streak snapped and took some lessons Sheffield hopes will help the team in the long run.

The team plays its final non-conference match of the season Sunday against Rhode Island at the Field House.

“I think the moment was a little bit big for most of us starting out and we were on the mat a few times,” he said. “But we stayed in there and gave ourselves a chance and really started playing some really good volleyball there and ourselves a lead in the fifth set, but you can’t have six hitting errors and two service errors, eight errors, in the fifth set and expect to win, but somehow we were within two points of doing that.”

“That is one of the things that playing matches in this kind of environment against these kinds of teams, there’s a lot of things to learn from and that part gets me excited.”

