Wisconsin takes down Purdue in Big Ten re-opener

PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin stats

After just three Big Ten games, Purdue’s already been saddled with a pair of losses.

No. 23 Wisconsin dealt the third-ranked Boilermakers a 74-69 defeat Monday night in Mackey Arena, a game the Badgers controlled most of the 40 minutes, though Purdue did manage to build a seven-point second-half lead that didn’t last very long.

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis scored 37 points, including numerous clutch plays in the final minutes as the Badgers shook the Boilermakers off.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 22 points but the Boilermakers didn’t get much from the post until the second half.

