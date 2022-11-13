Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz’s showing against Iowa ripped by Twitter critics

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz got hit pretty hard Saturday.

On and off the field.

The junior had a very long afternoon at Kinnick Stadium as the Badgers fell to Iowa, 24-10.

He was just 16 of 35 for 176 yards and a 24.4 passer rating. He had two interceptions and one lost fumble. One interception was returned for a touchdown. Mertz was also sacked four times.

More:UW defense soars but offense, special teams falter. The result: A crushing loss to rival Iowa.

It wasn’t pretty.

Neither was the reaction on Twitter.

Here’s a sample:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz’s play against Iowa ripped on Twitter