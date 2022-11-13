Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz’s showing against Iowa ripped by Twitter critics

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz got hit pretty hard Saturday.
On and off the field.
The junior had a very long afternoon at Kinnick Stadium as the Badgers fell to Iowa, 24-10.
He was just 16 of 35 for 176 yards and a 24.4 passer rating. He had two interceptions and one lost fumble. One interception was returned for a touchdown. Mertz was also sacked four times.
More:UW defense soars but offense, special teams falter. The result: A crushing loss to rival Iowa.
It wasn’t pretty.
Neither was the reaction on Twitter.
Here’s a sample:
