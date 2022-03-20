Wisconsin loses point guard Chucky Hepburn to ankle injury in first half against Iowa State

A foreboding silence descended on Fiserv Forum on Sunday as Wisconsin freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn writhed in pain on the court.

Just a few seconds earlier, the staunchly pro-Badgers crowd cheered at an eardrum-puncturing level as UW took a 22-17 lead over Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament second-round matchup.

But after Tyrese Hunter, a former Racine St. Catherine’s standout, dropped in a layup with 4:37 left in the first half, Hepburn crumpled to the court holding his left ankle.

Hepburn didn’t return and the Badgers’ offense never recovered in a season-ending 54-49 loss.

“Chucky’s a great player, a great point guard,” UW forward Tyler Wahl said. “He’s another piece that really holds us together. Seeing him go down hurts us. But we tried to rally together and you could definitely feel his presence not out there.”

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn hurts his left ankle during the first half on Sunday.

The Badgers’ backcourt depth was already compromised with Lorne Bowman back home in Detroit for what UW officials have deemed a non-COVID illness. He’s still taking classes virtually and the program is hopeful that Bowman will return next season.

That forced UW coach Greg Gard to make some tough choices with his rotation with Hepburn coming out for the second half on crutches and sitting on the bench with his foot in a walking boot.

Johnny Davis played all 20 minutes in the second half, helping out Brad Davison with point guard duties. Jahcobi Neath replaced Hepburn with the starting unit and played 12 minutes in the second half, often tasked with guarding the quicksilver Hunter. Isaac Lindsay, who hadn’t played since Jan. 27, made a two-minute appearance. Jordan Davis, Johnny’s twin brother, also played more than usual.

“Yeah, it puts us down another one,” Gard said. “We had Lorne Bowman, who had been with us for three-quarters of the season, so we’re down another point guard. We had to make shifts by committee a little bit. Brad there more than planned. Obviously, I even put Johnny there at the end. I had Isaac Lindsey for a couple minutes.

“When you lose somebody like this. Leads us in assists or facilitates the ball. What he does defensively. We played 30-some games with him at the helm and at this point in time in the season… injuries happen, I understand that. I thought we bounced back OK emotionally from it… We needed to have him on the court.”

UW’s struggles in the second half – 6 for 26 shooting, including 1 of 14 on three-pointers – underscored the importance of Hepburn. Nine of the Badgers’ 17 turnovers came after halftime.

“We have an offensive game plan, defensive game plan,” Davison said. “He’s a big leader, a big foundation of what we try to do. So when we lost him, we had to kind of make audibles on the run. It was kind of like next-man-up mentality. We gave full effort, just turned the ball over a few too many times and missed a little too many shots.”

The 6-foot-2 Hepburn is a strong, heady point guard with a burgeoning jump shot who came into the game averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 assists. Hepburn missed all three of his shots and had two rebounds and two turnovers in his 14 minutes before the injury. But his tough defense seemed to frustrate Hunter, whose only field goal came on the layup right before Hepburn’s injury. Right before leaving the game, Hepburn stayed in front of the shifty Hunter and forced a pass in the waning seconds of the shot clock.

Hepburn could only sit on the bench and watch as Hunter made plays down the stretch to ice the game, including two clutch free throws and a key steal.

Now the focus turns to next season.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Gard said. “As you saw, he’s on crutches with the boot and got it wrapped. I haven’t talked to our trainer or doctor yet. I just talked to Chucky and he said he’s in quite a bit of pain. We’ll make sure he’s in good hands and get him healthy. Get it figured out exactly and get him healthy.”

