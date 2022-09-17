Wisconsin leads New Mexico State, 35-0, at halftime

The Wisconsin Badgers look to rebound Saturday against New Mexico State after suffering a stunning loss to Washington State last week.

The Badgers are 1-1, while New Mexico State is 0-3.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

It’s midway through the second quarter and Braelon Allen has equaled a career high for TDs (6:09/second quarter)

The sophomore has run for three touchdowns twice in one game in his career, but never has it comes this easily. The Fond du Lac native reached the end zone for the third time with a 2-yard run with 6:09 left in the second quarter. His other three-touchdown efforts cam in back-to-back games with Northwestern and Nebraska.

At this point in the game Allen has 77 carries in 12 attempts and Wisconsin leads 35-0.

Maema Njongmeta nearly reaches end zone; Braelon Allen finishes the job (11:17, second quarter)

Njongmeta, the junior linebacker, picked off the first pass of his career and returned it 6 yards to the New Mexico State 2-yard line. Allen took care of the rest, gaining 1 yards on the next two plays to reach the end zone. The play plus the extra point gives the Badgers a 28-0 lead.

Keontez Lewis’ TD was a long time coming (12:22/second quarter)

The sophomore transfer from UCLA caught an 18-yard touchdown from Mertz with 12:22 left in the first half. The grab was the third in the past two games for Lewis and his first touchdown since his junior year of high school. His senior season was cancelled due to the pandemic and he wasn’t part of the passing game at UCLA.

The score, plus Nate Van Zelst’s extra point, pushed UW’s lead to 21-0.

Linemen Trey Wedig, Tanor Bortolini enter game, help spur UW to second TD (14:56/second quarter)

Wisconsin needed seven plays and 2 minutes 40 seconds to cover 63 yards and get its second score, a 2- yard run by Chez Mellusi. Mellusi gained 40 yards in 10 carries during the position.

The drive came with the aid of some changes on the offensive line. Wedig, Kettle Moraine High School graduate, replaced Logan Brown at right tackle and Bortolini, who missed the first two games due to injury, took over for Michael Furtney at right guard.

The rest of the line – Jack Nelson at left tackle, Tyler Beach at left guard and Joe Tippmann at center – remained the same.

Braelon Allen scores on 39-yard run (13:30/ first quarter)

If this is an indication of how the afternoon is going to go, then UW is going to pile up points in a hurry.

It took UW four plays and 1 minute 22 seconds to get into the end zone. The Badgers needed no passes on the drive and used fullback Jackson Acker twice, including on the touchdown run.

And kicker Nate Van Zelst split the uprights on the extra point. The Badgers lead, 7-0.

Kickers Vito Calvaruso, Jack Van Dyke out

We’ve got about 35 minutes left until kickoff and one thing is certain, special teams could be interesting. With Calvaruso and Van Dyke out, redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst will get his first action kicking field goals and Gavin Meyers will handle punts.

Meyers, a redshirt sophomore from Oshkosh Lourdes, is actually the third string kickoff specialist. Van Dyke and Calvaruso are the team’s top options at that position.

Of greater interest from this seat will be how Van Zelst fares, especially after Calvaruso missed two kicks badly last week. During the preseason Van Zelst said he has range up to about 50 yards.

