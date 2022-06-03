Wisconsin hot air balloon crash leaves 3 hospitalized

A shocking hot air balloon crash left three of its passengers seriously hurt after it bounced off of a building and crashed into a train yesterday.

The City of Burlington Police Department in Wisconsin confirmed to The Sun that “three adult occupants sustained life-threatening injuries” in the shocking crash on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at 8.15 pm local time near North Calumet Street.

The police statement read: “Flight for Life was requested and transported two of the three patients to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

“The third patient was ground transported via ambulance to Froedtert.

“Early reports from witnesses on [the] scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and collided with a

Northbound Canadian National Train.”

Members from the City of Burlington Fire Department, Village of Waterford Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Kansasville Fire Department were all on the scene.

The incident occurred at 8.15 pm local time near North Calumet Street, as Flight for Life was requested. TMJ4 News

Cops confirmed that the investigation into the shocking incident is ongoing as of 1.45 am ET.

Fire officials told the local ABC affiliate that the airlifted passengers were taken to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Witnesses described seeing the balloon hit the building and bounce off, striking a moving train, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Bystanders reportedly ran to help victims and photos show the hot air balloon tangled in telephone wires.

The basket does not appear to be attached.

Train crews remain on the scene inspecting train tracks, according to local outlets.

It is unclear what may have caused the incident.

Neither the Burlington Police Department nor the Kansasville Fire Department, who reportedly responded to the scene, could immediately be reached for comment.

Burlington is located about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The city wrapped up the Burlington Jamboree just two days ago.

The festival spanned Memorial Day Weekend and had a variety of offerings included rides, games, food, and live entertainment.