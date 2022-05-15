Wisconsin DL target Tyler Gant Commits to a Big Ten rival

Three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant has officially committed to play for the Northwestern Wildcats per an announcement on his twitter page.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound DL from Missouri was viewed as a high priority recruit for Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin coaching staff.

Per 247sports, Gant is the No. 468 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 59 DL in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Missouri.

The Christian Brothers College standout also held offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado State, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Iowa State, Nebraska, and several other power five programs.

