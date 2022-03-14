wireless earbuds sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These stylish earbuds come in a stylish case. (Photo: Anker)

Super wireless earbuds don’t have to be super expensive — just ask Anker.

The company’s Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds are waterproof, charge in 10 minutes, have a super comfortable fit and sound pretty great…all for just $40. That’s right — originally $75, these babies are nearly 50 percent off right now.

Do that extra rep: These earbuds are sweatproof for your next workout. (Photo: Anker)

You’ll get pumping bass with these guys, thanks to special BassUp technology, which analyzes and intensifies it. Comfort is key — you’ll barely feel like you’re wearing these sweatproof silicone buds; they conform to your ears for an amazing fit.

But you don’t have to take our word for it, not when the Dot 2 has over 600 five-star reviews at Amazon. Happy customers report “great quality sound with awesome bass for the price,” adding that “they sound great and function properly with no problems.”

A biker says, “I wanted a good set to ride my motorcycle and be able to take calls with a full face helmet. This was perfect for me; good battery life.”

One fan says: “They sound better than Beats and are a fraction of the cost. They stay in the ear and are sweatproof. Great purchase.” And another satisfied shopper says, “Bought these for my husband so I didn’t have to listen to his TV shows all day! Paired to our TV and they work great!”

This reviewer was pretty thorough in their praise: “Perfect earbuds. Great for my commute to and from work and anytime I go out. I mostly listen to books. Movies and music sound great as well. The selection of ear inserts are great and they fit in my ears perfectly. I love the fact that they are secure and don’t fall out like the AirPods and knockoffs. I can wear them for hours on end and they don’t hurt. The recharge is quick plus the charging case looks good and keeps them safe.”

