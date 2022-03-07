Winter Weather To Affect Monday Morning Commute

The Hill

Wildfire forces thousands of South Koreans to evacuate

Deadly wildfires raced through an eastern region of South Korea this weekend, destroying at least 159 homes and forcing the evacuation of 6,200 people.The fires sparked near the coastal town of Uljin on Friday morning and later spread nearly 15,000 acres to the city of Samcheok, The Associated Press reported.As of Saturday afternoon, around 7,000 firefighters, 65 helicopters and 513 vehicles were battling the blaze, according to the news wire….