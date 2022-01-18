Winter storm hits Canada and US

Reuters Videos

Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Canada

An extreme weather warning is in effect for much of southeastern Canada, according to Environment Canada, and Toronto is forecast to receive as much as 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.More than a third of flights were canceled at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada’s busiest, and some people were stuck in their vehicles, waiting for roads to be cleared. Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians were helping push cars up a street at a main commuter route in central Toronto, which appeared to not have been plowed.