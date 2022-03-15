‘Winning Time’ Viewership Rises In Week 2, Earns 1.2M Total Viewers – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO sports drama Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty scored more viewers in its second week, rising from its debut.

The freshman series starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah and Jason Clarke earned a total of 1.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max with its second episode. The latest episode, titled “Is that All There Is?” and written by Jonah Hill, was up 33% from the previous week’s 901,000 total viewers. “Is That All there Is?” centered on Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson (Isiah) before he left his East Lansing home for Los Angeles.

Winning Time, comes from co-creators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht. The series also stars Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jasoon Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Tamera Tomakili, Solomon Hughes and more.

Hyperobject Industries’ Kevin Messickm executive produces the series alongside showrunner and writer Borenstein. Jim Hecht is executive Producer, writer, and co-Creator. Adam McKay is an executive producer and directed the pilot. Rodney Barnes serves as Executive Producer and Writer. Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens also serve as executive producers.