‘Winning Time’ Star Jason Clarke Boards ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Clarke (Winning Time, Oppenheimer) will star opposite Kiefer Sutherland in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial from Paramount Global and Showtime.

He will portray the character of Lieutenant Barney Greenwald, a defense attorney who begrudgingly represents Stephen Maryk (Jake Lacy). Greenwald believes Maryk to be guilty of the charge he’s now arguing against. Though Greenwald’s brutal honesty and lack of enthusiasm leave his client frustrated, he performs to the best of his ability and sees through the nonsense to uncover what he believes to be the truth about the mutiny aboard the Caine.

Led by director William Friedkin, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, originally written in 1951 by Herman Wouk, is being retold for modern times and will follow the United States Navy while on trial for mutiny. Until now, there has never been a mutiny on record within the U.S. Navy.

While the USS Caine was engulfed in a deadly typhoon off the coast of Iran, Maryk invoked Article 184 of Naval Regulations to relieve his superior, Lt. Commander Phillip Francis Queeg (Sutherland), of duty. Maryk, self-righteous and insistent that his extreme actions were justified, argued Queeg was mentally unstable and that his paranoid delusions were endangering the ship and crew.

As a result, Maryk took command and in doing so, steered The Caine directly into the storm. Fortunately, the ship and her entire crew survived, giving Maryk a deep belief that his actions were warranted. Through a series of witness examinations and deep prodding at the inner psyche of a career Naval Commander, Greenwald is able to poke holes in the mutiny charge against his client. By the time the defense rests, Queeg is a broken man. But despite winning Maryk an acquittal, Greenwald ultimately holds him responsible for a major breakdown in Naval protocol.

The climactic ending sees Greenwald confronting Maryk as the guilty party, ultimately illustrating the age-old struggle between truth and power, youth and establishment, and right and wrong.

Clarke will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer; and he continues his role as Jerry West in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Other credits include Zero Dark Thirty, Everest, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, Mudbound, and Chappaquiddick.

