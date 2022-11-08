Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball jackpot drawn

Winning numbers for the largest jackpot in American history were drawn Tuesday morning, hours behind schedule after Powerball experienced a delay over a security protocol issue.

The winning numbers for the historic $2.04 billion jackpot prize are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. It was not immediately clear whether any winning tickets were sold.

The drawing was delayed from Monday night after “one participating lottery” had not reported its sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their sales and plays before the winning numbers can be drawn.

Powerball announced the setback in a statement shortly before the highly anticipated 11 p.m. drawing Monday night, and attributed the delay to lottery officials needed extra time to complete required “security protocols.”

Powerball’s website still says the drawing will be held Nov. 7 at 10:59 p.m. EST

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win,” the organization said.

“Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.”

During the 11 p.m. broadcast on Monday, lottery host Laura Johnson shared where ticket holders could check their results once they are made available.

“Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time. As soon as we are unable to resolve the issue and conduct the drawing, it will be available on Powerball.com.”

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.

There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner dating back to Aug. 3.

While no one has hit the pot of gold, plenty of customers have cashed in on prizes of $1 million or $2 million since then.

One ticketholder in Kentucky won a shiny $2 million on Saturday night and 16 others across the nation have won $1 million, including one lucky New Yorker.

Officials said the winning numbers will be drawn “as soon as possible” AP

The largest Powerball jackpot won to date was a grand total of $1.586 billion, and was shared between three ticketholders in 2016. The current jackpot is only the third time in US lotto history that winnings have surpassed that number.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.