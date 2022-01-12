Winners, losers through NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 56

The road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy

There will be plenty of intrigue during the NFL postseason as teams look to make a run at NFL glory. However, trying to figure out which team will leave SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13 with the Vince Lombardi Trophy isn’t an easy task—but we will make a go at it.

To the crystal ball…

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have a home game to kick off the wild-card matchups. Cincinnati hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991, and the Raiders can say the same since 2003. Someone has to advance here, right? We’ll go with the Bengals in a tight one as Daniel Carlson isn’t about to work his magic, again.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The Patriots needed a wicked wind to down the Bills in the first meeting. Buffalo was far more on its game in the rematch. No insult to Bill Belichick, but just don’t see this group of Pats in the same way his Super Bowl troops thrived. The Bills roll.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The seventh-seeded Eagles won’t be an easy out for a Tampa Bay team that has been riddled by injuries (and Antonio Brown). However, simply can’t see Nick Sirianni out-coaching Bruce Arians in his first playoff game. The Bucs will advance, but it won’t be a romp. These teams played earlier in the season and the Bucs won by six. That sounds about right.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Forty years after these teams made NFL history, they meet again. This time Dallas is at home. The Niners are the “it” team, building momentum off their comeback win over the Rams in Week 18. Dallas had a workout against the Eagles in the last week of the season. This will be a fun game to watch and expect a tight contest with the home team squeaking out a win.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

T.J. Watt and the Steelers are a powerful defense. However, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense will not be able to score enough points for the quarterback’s career to continue past Wild Card Weekend.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals are far better on the road than at home. Matthew Stafford has been erratic, to be kind, in the past few weeks. Kliff Kingsbury coaching in a playoff game is enough to send shivers through SoFi Stadium. The guess here is the first Monday Night Football wild-card game is high-scoring, and Arizona advances to 9-1 on the road.

Divisional round

Down to the final eight teams as the playoffs heat up while the NFL postseason stakes soar…

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

This season has been remarkable for Cincinnati. An incredible turnaround from AFC North also-ran to division champion. The Bengals will hit the end of the road —with a great future in front of them. Derrick Henry returns, A.J. Brown is back and Mike Vrabel knows how to win in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are seeking a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes is a great QB matchup. Kansas City will have the advantage at Arrowhead, but it is not as solid as it was in the previous two. Buffalo is no bargain, either, as it has shown flaws throughout the season. Buffalo will play the more complete game and take down Andy Reid’s club.

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

On the surface, Aaron Rodgers vs. Kyler Murray is a fascinating matchup. The reality is the Cardinals are not a matchup for the Packers at Lambeau Field. And Matt LaFleur’s team goes to 9-0 at home this season while Kliff Kingsbury absorbs his second road defeat.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Going to stay the Bucs stop here, despite playing in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Simply too many dings and dents on the roster to keep it going. Dallas gains revenge for the season-opening defeat.

Championship games

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The Titans have their full roster together. They will have home-field advantage, but it won’t be enough. Tennessee plays up to its opponents … most weeks. Not this one as Buffalo comes in and shuts down Ryan Tannehill & Co., earning a Super Bowl berth.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

These teams have met before in the playoffs and created history. Don’t believe this game will be as competitive as the Packers finish their home schedule at 10-0. Not diminishing what Dallas can do on both sides of the ball, but Aaron Rodgers is a force and Matt LaFleur will topple his predecessor Mike McCarthy. Green Bay earns a trip to Los Angeles.

Super Bowl 56: Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

This is almost a punchline to “Where is the last place Buffalo and Green Bay should be playing in a Super Bowl?” In a fancy stadium, where the weather doesn’t have an impact on either team. How much more fun would this be if Green Bay and Buffalo played on Frozen Tundra or in a sub-zero environment? This is a dream so let’s snap back to reality as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ ruin the Bills Mafia’s dream of a first Super Bowl ring and victory for Western New York.

