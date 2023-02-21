Winners and losers in the Daytona 500

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Daytona 500:

WINNERS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — The sunshine finally broke through for Stenhouse and Mike Kelley, his crew chief, in stock car racing’s biggest event. Stenhouse has had troubles at the Cup level, but Sunday’s win put him in rare air as winner of a race that many of NASCAR’s best haven’t won.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher — The RFK Racing drivers put together a two-car draft that might have won the race. Keselowski led 42 laps, Buescher 32.

Travis Pastrana — Simply starting the race was a win for Pastrana, an action sports star who had dreamed of competing in the 500 for years. To finish 11th was a bonus.

Kyle Busch — Although a late-race accident left him with a 19th-place finish, Busch’s points-race debut with Richard Childress Racing was a success. He raced at the front and ran well in the draft.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — An early-race accident forced Elliott to park, and he finished 38th.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick was involved in the same accident as Elliott, finishing 39th.

Conor Daly — The IndyCar visitor had a tough race week. He finished 29th, six laps down.

