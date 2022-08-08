Winners and losers at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick — Finally, a winner. Harvick had grown tired of answering questions about his extended winless streak, which reached 65 before he scored Sunday at MIS. And it was no fluke. Harvick charged to the front late in the afternoon, held off his challengers and won relatively easily. Now 46, Harvick scored his 28th win after turning 40 years old, putting him third all-time on that list.

Bubba Wallace — Wallace was seriously disappointed after finishing second and failing to ride a strong car to his first win of the year, but he scored his fourth straight top-10 finish, both his career longest top-10 streak and the longest for 23XI Racing.

Ty Gibbs — Toyota’s “super sub” had another good day, bringing Kurt Busch‘s No. 45 home in 10th.

Austin Hill — Xfinity Series regular had a fine run in its Cup Series debut, finishing 18th, avoiding trouble and completing all 200 laps, the Richard Childress Racing team’s major goal for the day.

Erik Jones — Jones’ eighth-place run marked his eighth top 10 this year. He scored only six last year. He led five laps.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Busch has had thoroughly miserable luck of late. His Michigan race ended early after his involvement in a nine-car crash on the 25th lap. He finished 36th, marking his eighth straight finish of 11th or worse.

Martin Truex Jr. — Truex finished sixth, but Harvick’s victory dropped the Toyota driver below the cutoff line in the race for a spot in the playoffs.

Christopher Bell — Bell led 31 laps and seemed poised for a top-five finish, but he was involved in a crash with Ross Chastain 40 laps from the finish and dropped to a 26th-place result.

