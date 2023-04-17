Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson – Larson took advantage of a late-race caution flag and excellent pit strategy to score a convincing four-second victory, his second win of the year.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex wrestled with an ill-handling race car much of the day but rebounded to finish third, his first top-five run of what has been a frustrating season.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe finished fifth, leading a career-high 109 laps.

Chase Elliott – Elliott didn’t count on a top-10 finish entering the race, his first back since suffering a broken leg. But he got a 10th, running particularly well in the final stage.

LOSERS

Legacy Motor Club – Noah Gragson finished 30th and was followed one spot behind by teammate Erik Jones. Both were two laps down.

William Byron – Byron was considered a favorite entering the race but failed to show up near the front and finished 23rd.

Harrison Burton – Burton caused the first on-track caution with a spin and finished 29th, two laps down.

