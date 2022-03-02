‘Wings’ & ‘Heat’ Actress Was 54 – The Hamden Journal

Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on NBC’s long-running sitcom Wings, died of cancer February 25 at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54.

A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City where she studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings. She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season, and was promoted to series regular the following year. Forke also was known for her recurring role as attorney Mayson Drake on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

She made her feature debut in 1991’s Brain Twisters. One of her more memorable roles was as news reporter Claudia in Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat, alongside a stellar ensemble cast led by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, along with Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Val Kilmer. Her other notable film credits include Barry Levinson’s Disclosure, Ground Control and Kate’s Addiction, as well as TV movies Journey to the Center of the Earth on NBC, CBS’ Complex of Fear and Bionic Ever After? and ABC’s Abandoned and Deceived.

Forke also voiced the character Big Barda on the animated television series Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited.