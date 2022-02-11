The Root

KD Ain’t Sad that James Harden is Leaving Brooklyn

Kevin Durant was apparently not feeling his former teammate James Harden, and isn’t shy at all about letting the public know what he thought. The Brooklyn Nets’ big weighed in on the blockbuster deal that sent Harden and a draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for that team’s former problem child Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two first-round picks and a lifetime supply of cheesesteak hoagies. Durant didn’t bite his tongue.