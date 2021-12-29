Windsor Castle crossbow-wielding intruder hated royals

The crossbow-wielding intruder who broke into Windsor Castle on Christmas morning harbored a two-year grudge against the royals, according to a report.

The author of a book about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre said Jaswant Singh Chail contacted him in 2019, saying the monarchs needed to apologize for the colonial bloodbath in India — in which British troops killed 379 unarmed protesters and wounded some 1,200 on April 19, 1919.

Saurav Dutt told the Sun Chail sent him an email saying “the royals should say the words outright and that Prince Philip in particular was culpable as he served in the Navy with the son of Brig.-Gen. Reginald Dyer whose order led to the massacre.”

Jaswant Singh Chail posted a video before he broke into Windsor Terrace in which he appeared to channel Darth Vader. News Licensing / MEGA

Jaswant Singh Chail wanted the royals to apologize for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from over 100 years ago.

Chail, 19, had posted a chilling video before he broke into Windsor Castle, in which he channeled Darth Vader and said he would carry out the attack as “revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

In his video, Chail wore a dark hood and white mask as he spoke in a distorted voice.

“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” he said in a possible reference to James Earl Jones, the 90-year-old actor who gave voice to Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Chail broke into Windsor Castle on Christmas wielding a crossbow. W8 Media / SplashNews.com

He allegedly used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence and enter the gardens at the royal residence, where 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth was staying with her family for the holiday.

He was arrested for the brazen break-in and has undergone a mental health assessment, the Metropolitan Police have said.