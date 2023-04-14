Wim Wenders Cannes Competition Movie ‘Perfect Days’ Details Revealed – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Match Factory will be handling world sales on Wim Wenders’ Japan-set Cannes Competition entry Perfect Days.

The film reunites three-time Oscar nominee Wenders (Wings Of Desire, Buena Vista Social Club) with Cannes, where he has debuted 12 movies and previously won the Palme d’Or for Paris, Texas.

The story will follow Hirayama, who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he has passions for music, books and trees. However, a series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. Above is a first look image of the film.

Starring are Koji Yakusho (Babel), newcomer Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto (Norwegian Wood), Yumi Aso (Carnation), Sayuri Ishikawa (Run, Truck Rascal, Run!), Tomokazu Miura (Adrift in Tokyo), Aoi Yamada (Netflix series First Love) and veteran actor and dancer Min Tanaka (The Twilight Samurai).

Pic is produced by Master Mind Limited (Japan) in collaboration with Wenders Images (Germany).

Michael Weber, Managing Director of The Match Factory, said: “To work with Wim Wenders is a dream come true. When I watched Perfect Days for the first time, I was blown away by the beauty of the story, the characters and the attention to each detail. I can’t wait for its grand opening in Cannes next month.”

The Match Factory has a company-record four films in Competition this year. Perfect Days will play along with Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki, La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher and Kidnapped by Marco Bellocchio.

Wenders will also be in Cannes with a Special Screening of documentary The Noises Of Time, a portrait of German artist Anselm Kiefer.