Wim Wenders 3D Cannes Film ‘Anselm’ Details Revealed – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Wim Wenders’ 3D documentary Anselm, which will gets its world premiere as a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

HanWay Films has boarded world sales on the latest doc from three-time Oscar nominee Wenders, director of Pina, Buena Vista Social Club, Paris, Texas and Wings Of Desire.

Deals have already been agreed for Les Films Du Losange in France and DCM in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Produced by Karsten Brünig (Race), the immersive film will deep dive into German artist Anselm Kiefer’s work, looking at his life path, inspiration, and creative process. It will hone in on his fascination with myth and history. Wenders shot the film over the course of two years.

The movie was shot in Germany, France and Italy. Cinematography comes from Franz Lustig (The Aftermath) with music by Leonard Küßner (Dear Future Children) and editing by Maxine Goedicke (Everything Will Change). On screen are Anselm Kiefer, Daniel Kiefer (young man), Anton Wenders (boy).

Gabrielle Stewart, CEO HanWay Films said today: “Wim Wenders is a true explorer and pioneer of 3D technology in cinema. It is a privilege after the success HanWay enjoyed with Pina to be presenting to the world Wenders’ latest groundbreaking use of the form to capture another pioneering artist’s life and work in a truly original way.”

Wenders is also playing in Competition at Cannes with Tokyo-set drama Perfect Days.