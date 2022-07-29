Willson Contreras scrubs Cubs references from Instagram account

Contreras scrubs Cubs references from Instagram account originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras was still with the Cubs as of early Friday, but the soon-to-be-traded All-Star catcher appears to be bracing for what’s to come.

Contreras caught the attention of fans on Friday as he scrubbed his Instagram account of any references to the Cubs.

Fans posted screenshots of Contreras’ Instagram account, which now only has five visible posts, none affiliated with the North Siders.

Contreras deleted his Twitter account earlier this year to keep out outside noise as he’s playing in his final year before entering free agency.

The Cubs are expected to trade him before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, and Contreras — who’s in his 14th year in the organization and seventh season — was emotional this week discussing his final homestand in a Cubs uniform.

MORE: Emotional Contreras: ‘I knew it would get to me at some point’

“I’m trying just to appreciate everything that Wrigley Field is and thinking of all the memories that I have here since 2016,” Contreras said Monday. “From 2009 to now.

“This is probably my last homestand with the fans this year. It’s tough for me. It’s really tough.”

Contreras soaked in his final home game at Wrigley Field Tuesday, receiving multiple standing ovations from fans.

He offered his thanks to Cubs fans after the game for the support they’ve given him through the years.

“I would like to thank all the fans because the love and support they showed me from Day 1 is priceless,” Contreras said. “And they always are going to keep living in my heart.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!