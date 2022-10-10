Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember

Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, “Copingmechanism.”

The second episode of Season 48 of “SNL” was hosted by Brendan Gleeson and both performances by Willow were highlights of the show. For her second song, Willow performed the hard rocking “Ur a Stranger,” which featured machine gun-like guitars that evoked a heavy metal vibe and vocals that were at times both emo and growling. Taking to the stage in a skin-baring black leather outfit, Willow’s look was accentuated with cat-eye eyeliner and a septum piercing.

“She used to be mine, now she’s yours and that’s fine,” she sang, grabbing the microphone.

Alternately shouting and crooning, she captivated the audience with her intensity. The song culminated in Willow smashing a bottle to the ground and heaving her guitar through the screen of a TV set in true rock star fashion.

“I’m so in awe of her talent,” wrote one commenter on YouTube. “She’s been writing some gems and her voice and voice control have gotten so good. Sadly I think she remains underrated because folks keep writing her off because of her family ties. They are missing out. She’s truly awesome.”

“I love when humans put their art out there for people to feel however they want to,” posted another fan. “The rock screams where bad ass and I enjoyed the humble bow afterwards. Great Job Willow and band thanks for being you.”

“She sounds like if Florence raged AGAINST the machine, and I’m kind of living for it,” observed another, referencing two stylistically different bands that Willow seemed to evoke.

Willow’s first song on “SNL” was definitely more muted but nonetheless powerful. Singing the seductive “curious/furious” she delivered the emo/punk tune with strong energy.

“Either side, win or lose, right or wrong, it’s a battle that’s all in your mind, you better open wide,” she sang.

Jamming with her band members, she was clearly enjoying the moment and ended the song with a bow and a big smile.

Last season, Willow joined Camila Cabello on stage to perform their song “Psychofreak” from Cabello’s “Familia” album. Judging from last night’s show, it was evident that Willow was ready to step out onto the “SNL” stage as a solo artist.

Willow is often in the spotlight with her famous family. Her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently announced that she’ll be writing a memoir that will detail her “complicated marriage” to the singer’s father, Will Smith.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com