Willie Snead, 49ers agree to contract after workout

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara.

San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source.

Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three with the Baltimore Ravens before splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders last season, will join a receiving core that already consists of All-Pro Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud III and rookie Danny Gray.

Throughout his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards (12.3 yards-per-reception) and 16 touchdowns.

Snead’s two best seasons came with the Saints in 2015 and 2016, where he caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three touchdowns and 72 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns, respectively.

In addition to Snead, the 49ers also worked out veteran receiver Dede Westbrook on Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

You can never have enough depth and certainly, the 49ers know that better than anyone in the league with the number of injuries they have sustained to multiple positions in recent years.

RELATED: 49ers’ defense hasn’t allowed Lance to build confidence, coach quips

If Snead makes the final 53-man roster, he should provide coach Kyle Shanahan with another interesting weapon in the passing game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast