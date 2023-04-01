Willie McGinest reportedly out at NFL Network months after being charged with assault

Willie McGinest is reportedly out at NFL Network. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Former New England Patriots defensive end and linebacker Willie McGinest was reportedly let go by NFL Network months after being arrested for assault, according to Front Office Sports.

The move comes as the network continues to cut talent. On Monday, journalist Jim Trotter was told his contract would not be renewed at the network and it would be his last week. It’s unclear if McGinest was let go due to an expiring contract or if his arrest played a role in the decision. NFL Network has not commented on the situation.

McGinest, 51, turned himself in to police in December after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Those are felony charges and could result in McGinest receiving up to eight years in prison.

McGinest is accused of assaulting a man in a West Hollywood restaurant on Dec. 9. He allegedly used a bottle to strike the man.

A few weeks after the alleged assault, McGinest released a statement on Twitter apologizing for a “lapse in judgement and behavior.” He said he was disappointed in himself and that the incident is not reflective of his overall behavior.

NFL Network reportedly suspended McGinest following the alleged assault.

Before joining NFL Network, McGinest spent 15 seasons in the NFL, 12 of which came with the Patriots. He was elected to the Pro Bowl twice and won three Super Bowls during his playing career.