Williams parks Xfinity car on start-finish line, walks away

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A frustrated Josh Williams made an unusual exit in the caution-marred first stage of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, leaving his car parked on the start-finish line for dramatic effect.

Four cautions covered 26 of 40 laps in the first stage, including a final yellow after debris came off Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet and he was ordered to park his vehicle.

A frustrated Williams followed instructions, but on his terms. He parked his car on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans, apparently delivered with sarcasm.

Before exiting his car, Williams angrily complained to his crew on his radio it was “apparently” NASCAR regulations to park your vehicle following a wreck “of any kind.” Added Williams: “This is some bull you know what. I’ve never heard of this in my life.”

Williams was taken to the infield care center and then escorted to his team hauler without speaking to reporters.

It was an ominous start to a day filled with cautions in the Atlanta doubleheader of truck and Xfinity races. There were a race-record 11 cautions in Christian Eckes’ second career truck series win earlier Saturday.

The first caution in the Xfinity race came out on only the second lap following a collision between Ceasar Vacarella and Joev Gase. The second caution followed only 10 laps later.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports