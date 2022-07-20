William Stanford Davis Upped To Series Regular – The Hamden Journal

Abbott Elementary is making Mr. Johnson a full-time employee. Veteran character actor William Stanford Davis, who recurred heavily on the first season of Abbott Elementary, has been promoted to a series regular on the upcoming second season of the breakout ABC workplace comedy from Warner Bros. TV. He will continue as Abbott’s eccentric custodian Mr. Johnson.

This marks the first series regular role in Davis’ 27-year acting career. He is joining returning Abbott Elementary‘s series regulars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The first season of Abbott Elementary, created, executive produced by and starring Brunson, earned seven Emmy nominations last week, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson and Outstanding Supporting Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series for James, Ralph and Williams.

Davis’ recent TV credits include recurring roles on such series as Swagger, Snowpiercer and Ray Donovan, on which he played Potato Pie. His feature credits include Dead Woman Walking, Adopt A Highway, Holly Day and A Holiday Chance. Davis is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Pallas Management Group.