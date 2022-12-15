William screaming at me over Megxit was ‘terrifying’

‘It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me,’ Prince Harry says in the episode

The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit before he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles.

Prince Harry also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother’s name on the same day denying a story that he had bullied him out of the Royal family.

In the final volume of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Prince Harry called the move a “lie to protect my brother” and added: “There was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here’.”

In episode five, he gave an account of what happened behind the scenes when he met the late Queen, the King, and the Prince of Wales to hold emergency talks at Sandringham in January 2020.

The family were aiming to resolve the Sussexes’ future plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

Five options, including ‘all in or all out’

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” the Duke said.

Prince Harry said he was given five options, ranging from “all in, no change” to “all out”, and he chose option three – “half in, half out”.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he added.

Speaking over clips of the brothers playing in an old fire truck and newspaper headlines about the acrimony in their relationship, he went on: “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side.

“And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.

Prince Harry says he did not give his permission for his name to be put on a statement squashing the story about the Prince of Wales bullying him out of the family – Netflix

He then goes on to discuss a joint statement that was issued on the day of the Sandringham meeting branding a front page story about the brothers’ relationship as false, offensive and potentially harmful.

“Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” Prince Harry said.

He continued: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”