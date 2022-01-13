William Levy To Lead New Dramatic Series ‘Montecristo’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: William Levy (Star, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) is taking the lead in the newly announced dramatic thriller Montecristo, from Pantaya and Secuoya Studios.

The series, based on Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo, tells the story of Alejandro Montecristo (Levy), an enigmatic figure who bursts into the public eye and raises concerns amongst the world’s elite because of the mysterious origins of his fortune.

He is the founder and CEO of a new technology company that has incited the envy and interest of many, among those is Fernando Alvarez Mondego – a businessman connected to the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire the Montecristo startup. What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he knew decades ago and the reason for his emergence is fueled purely by revenge.

“I’ve been drawn to the story of The Count of Montecristo since my youth,” Levy tells The Hamden Journal in an exclusive statement. “He’s a mysterious figure driven in his pursuit of justice and vengeance, which are powerful themes that resonate universally. I am so thrilled to be partnering with Secuoya Studios and Pantaya to bring this story to life in a way that has never been seen before.”

Adds Mario Almeida, Head of Content for Pantaya, “Montecristo is our newest modernized premium classic series. This story of vengeance and passion has unforgettable characters at its core, and the new take on this timeless story is brilliantly conceived. We feel there is no better partnership to serve revenge coldly.”

Levy began his career in the Spanish-language market where he quickly catapulted to one of the most sought out talents where he remains today. He expanded his reach with U.S. audiences in the 2000s with roles in Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, Girls Trip opposite Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter; and most notably on the small screen as a regular in Lee Daniels’ Star.

“We are extremely proud in our multiple project slate with Pantaya and William, they both are an integral part of our expansion plan in the Americas and the world,” said David Martinez, head of fiction, and Sergio Pizzolante, head of the U.S. and Latin America from Secuoya Studios, respectively.

Levy is repped by Jeff Goldberg.