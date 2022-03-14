William Hurt Worked On AMC Series ‘Pantheon’ Before His Death – The Hamden Journal

Oscar winnerWilliam Hurt, who died today at 71, left behind a yet-to-be-released TV series, AMC’s first animated drama Pantheon. Hurt was cast in the project, from creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein a year ago. He had completed vis voice work on the series before his death, sources tell The Hamden Journal. There is no premiere date yet for Pantheon; it will likely debut later this year.

Pantheon is based on a collection of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud. The series focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.

Hurt voices legendary genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom. This is believed to be the last role he’d completed before his death.

The actor, a four-time Oscar nominee, winner for Kiss of the Spider Woman, and two-time Emmy nominee, was recently seen in Black Widow, reprising his MCU role as Secretary Ross, as well as in the Primetime Video drama series Goliath.

