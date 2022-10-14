William & Harry, Diana, Camilla, Charles, Philip, The Queen, More – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s Tudum has released new photos from Season 5 of The Crown, which includes the first images of Princes William and Harry, along with photos of Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Charles, among others.

In Season 5, with the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date, as the public openly question their role in ‘90s Britain. Front and center though is the unravelling of the so-called fairy-tale coupling of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.Their separation, followed by a painful divorce is realised in heartbreaking detail.

West has described the scenes involving Charles and Diana as ”tumultuous as it gets,” even more so in Season 6, streaming on Netflix next year.

Also starring in Season 5 are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother. Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Queen Consort to King Charles. Khalid Abdallas portrays Dodi Al-Fayed, who died in the Paris crash with Diana; Salim Daw plays Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father.

The Crown is created and written by Peter Morgan. Morgan executive produces with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, and Jessica Hobbs.

“What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the queen,’’ Staunton tells Tudum. “So, let’s just hope that works out for them because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”

Debicki also spoke to Tudum about her role as Diana. “That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family,” Debicki says. “In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it.”

West also appears in his first season of The Crown as Charles.

“I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation,” West says. “This is an evoking of a character. That’s really where the show lives: in the imagined conversations of their private life, which is something that no one knows. I think that’s what it gets a lot of criticism for. How can you know what they talk about in their private lives? The obvious answer is we don’t, but we have an incredible writer, a dramatist, who imagines based on exhaustive research, and that’s really part of the fascination of the show.”

The Crown Season 5 premieres November 9 on Netflix.

Click on the image above to launch the gallery.