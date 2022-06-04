Willi Castro RF, Spencer Torkelson sits

When: 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Yankee Stadium in New York.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Sunny, low-70s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Luis Severino (3-1, 3.31 ERA)

Tigers lineup: TBA.

RF Willi Castro

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

SS Javier Báez

3B Jeimer Candelario

LF Kody Clemens

C Tucker Barnhart

CF Derek Hill

P Beau Brieske

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (63) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.

FRIDAY’S LOSS: Tigers blasted, 13-0, in the Bronx by New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole

CASTRO-NAUTS: Tigers finding fixes in unexpected ways: ‘Castro & Castro, it’s not a law firm’

Game notes: In case you needed a reason to believe in the Yankees this season —what, big beefy sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with their combined 31 homers (one more than all the Tigers combined), aren’t enough? — we present Luis Severino, who appears to be back to his Cy Young contender form of 2018-19.

The right-hander, who finished third and ninth in AL Cy Young voting, respectively, in those seasons (with All-Star nods as well), missed most of 2019, all of 2020 and most of 2021 while recovering from a multitude of injuries. (The list includes an inflamed rotator cuff, a lat strain and Tommy John surgery, resulting in more than 700 days on the injured list.) Finally healthy, and now the longest-tenured Yankee — where have you gone, Brett Gardner? — he appears on track for another stellar season, with 51 strikeouts and just 13 walks over 48 innings. His rates of 9.6 strikeouts and 2.438 walks per nine innings aren’t quite what he posted in his breakout 2018 (10.7, 2.374), but they’re still enough to make him a frontline starter, and an ace on any team that didn’t already have Gerrit Cole.

SHAWN WINDSOR: The Tigers are suddenly fun again. What happened? Can they keep it up?

Likewise, the eight Tigers on the 26-man roster who’ve faced him are a combined 11-for-56 (.196) with four extra-base hits. The standout of the bunch is Miguel Cabrera, who is 4-for-13 in his career against Severino, with a double, two walks and four strikeouts. That’s not counting Javier Báez, who has just two plate appearances against the Yankee hurler, back in 2017. The first was a home run to deep left field on a 2-2 count; the second ended with a whiff on a 3-2 count — basically the full “Javy Way” experience.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will send Beau Brieske out for his eighth career start. The spotlight — even for a midday matinee — can be bright at Yankee Stadium, but the 2019 27th-round pick has shone in front of a big crowd before; he allowed just one run on April 30 against the L.A. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium while Clayton Kershaw set the Dodgers’ franchise record for strikeouts.

The teams finish the series with a brunch-friendly 11:35 a.m. start — “Sunday Funday,” indeed — on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. That broadcast will be free, though — yep, you guessed it — you’ll need to sign up with an email address for the service (or remember the login you used for the Winter Olympics back in February). Afterward, the Tigers have a day off Monday before hitting Pittsburgh for a two-game series at picturesque PNC Park, while the Yankees get a day off before starting a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

