Willem Dafoe Joins ‘Nosferatu’ Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Eggers and his The Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe have found their next project on which to collaborate, with Dafoe in talks to join Eggers’ Nosferatu at Focus Features. Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Hoult are already on board, with Eggers writing and directing. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. Focus had no comment on the project. It is unknown who Dafoe will be playing.

Not only does the project reunite Eggers and Dafoe, who worked together on The Lighthouse and The Northman, the project is a full-circle moment for Dafoe who earned an Oscar nomination playing the Nosferatu creature in Shadow of a Vampire.

Dafoe’s upcoming projects include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things as well as Lanthimos’ And as well as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and The Man in the Basement. He also has Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside and Walter Hill’s Dead For a Dollar. His recent projects include The Northman, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

