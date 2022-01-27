Willem Dafoe Is Ready For “The Best Night Of My Life” – The Hamden Journal

Willem Dafoe is this week’s host of Saturday Night Live, riding the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Joining him to light the fuse for SNL’s traditional promo video was musical guest Katy Perry and cast member Chris Redd. They strain to rein in the overly enthusiastic Dafoe, who is so amped that he doesn’t care if he’s doing a sketch or a promo piece.

Later, after alluding to a possible past hookup between Perry and Redd, Dafoe claims he’s had a premonition that his SNL hosting duties will be “the best night of my life.” He even has the cool sunglasses to prove it.

