Will Zalatoris withdraws with injury before opening round at Augusta National

Will Zalatoris’ return will have to wait.

Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters before his first round tee time on Thursday afternoon due to a back injury.

It’s unclear what the injury is specifically or what led to it. He missed several months last season with two herniated discs in his back, but it’s unclear if the two injuries are related.

Zalatoris had to withdraw from the WGC-Match Play last month with a stomach bug, which he said earlier this week caused him to lose seven pounds almost instantly. He said he was back to full strength, however, and seemed fine in the days leading up to the first round.

Zalatoris has played just seven times on the PGA Tour this season. He finished in fourth at The Genesis Invitational, his best finish of the season, but he’s struggled since. He has one career win, at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He was right in the mix at all four major championships last season, and has been fantastic in his two outings at the Masters. Zalatoris came in T6 last year at Augusta National, which followed his runner-up finish there in 2021. He lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship last year and finished in second at the U.S. Open last summer, too.

He entered this week ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Rankings, one spot shy of his career best.

Kevin Na withdraws mid-round

Zalatoris wasn’t the only one who withdrew on Thursday.

Kevin Na officially withdrew from the tournament at the halfway mark of his round on Thursday morning due to an undisclosed illness. He was in the first group out with Mike Weir, who then finished his round by himself.

Na carded a 4-over 40 on his front nine before withdrawing.

Na was one of 18 LIV Golf members in the field this week, and he qualified due to his spot in the OWGR at the end of 2022. This marked his 12th start at Augusta National.