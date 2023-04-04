Will Zalatoris back to full strength at Augusta National after stomach bug WD

When two weeks ago, things weren’t going great for the 26-year-old.

“I’ve never had anything like that. I lost about seven pounds in a week,” he said on Tuesday of the stomach bug he caught last month in Austin.

Thankfully, Zalatoris said he is all good headed into the Masters this week at Augusta National — which marks his first chance this year at finally winning a major championship.

Zalatoris has played just seven times this season. He finished alone in fourth at The Genesis Invitational in February, but struggled in his next two outings before having to withdraw in Austin. His first and only career win came at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he was right in the mix at all four majors last season.

Zalatoris came in T6 at last year’s Masters, a year after his runner-up finish there, and nearly won the PGA Championship a month later. He fell in a three-hole playoff to Justin Thomas in what was just his eighth major championship start. Zalatoris had a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open last summer, too, before going T28 at the British Open.

Will Zalatoris is back at the Masters this week for the third time. He’s never finished worse than T6. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

“I think month by month I’ve gotten better,” Zalatoris said of his game this season. “When I played back to back at Torrey [Pines] and Palm Springs, I was completely worthless at Torrey, especially with having the Wednesday start. Then playing Bay Hill and The Players, I was still feeling better, but the game was just not there.

“I think now I can say I’m 100% despite having the stomach virus.”

Zalatoris will play with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Collin Mroikawa in the first two rounds this week at Augusta National. While he’s considered a bit of a long shot to win this week — he’s listed at +3,300 on BetMGM as of Tuesday afternoon — Zalatoris has more than proved he can hold his own in majors.

As for the weight he lost, though, Zalatoris is still working on recovering.