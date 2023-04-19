‘Will Trent’ Renewed For Season 2 At ABC – The Hamden Journal

ABC has renewed drama series Will Trent, starring Ramón Rodríguez, for a second season. This marks the first ABC freshman show to get a renewal decision this season and comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale on May 2.

The early pickup does not come as a surprise. As The Hamden Journal has reported, Will Trent has been leading the ABC freshman pack and was considered a shoo-in for renewal. The series, from 20th Television, is ABC’s No. 1 new drama this season in total viewers (9.9 million) and adults 18-49 (1.65 rating) after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. It is the strongest series in the Tuesday 10 pm hour in total viewers — a longtime weak spot for ABC — since Big Sky during the 2020-2021 season. The series is improving its time slot over comparable weeks last season by 143% in total viewers and by 25% among adults 18-49 this season. It also gains a massive 6.8 million total viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, according to Nielsen and the network.

Of ABC’s other first-year series, fellow midseason drama The Company You Keep as well as The Rookie: Feds and comedy Not Dead Yet look promising while Alaska Daily appears unlikely to continue.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling Will Trent series, the series stars Rodríguez as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent, said Rodríguez. “When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

In tonight’s episode, “Bill Black,” Will (Rodríguez) goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent.

Will Trent also stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst and Howie Deutch executive produce. The pilot episode was written by Heldens and Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.