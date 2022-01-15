2022 NFL draft: Steelers 7-round mock draft update after the regular season

After a miraculous finish to the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themself in the playoffs. No time to celebrate though, as the Steelers head back to Kansas City to the site of their worst loss of the season at the hand of the Chiefs.

How this game goes could depend heavily on where or not running back Najee Harris and/or wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster play. Harris is trying to get back from an elbow injury he suffered last week and Smith-Schuster is back to practice after a shoulder injury placed him on IR back in October.

Will either guy play? Cast your vote and let us know.

In terms of importance, getting Harris back is a much higher priority. If Pittsburgh doesn’t have Harris, they cannot run the football. If the Steelers can’t run the football, they have no chance. But in terms of a spark to the offense, seeing Smith-Schuster back on the field and with what he brings, could be a very big deal.

If I were a betting man, I’d wage both guys play in a limited role. Let us know what you think.

